Fire rages on residential block in Chicago's Roscoe Village neighborhood

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A fire broke out Wednesday evening in an apartment building in the Roscoe Village neighborhood.

Video from Citizen app showed flames engulfing the top floor of the four-story brick apartment building at 1925 W. School St., between Damen and Wolcott avenues.

The fire also threatened a neighboring house. The house at 1927 W. School St. is a duplex house in the workers cottage style with a Victorian gingerbread trim with decorative brackets.

A newer house at 1923 W. School St. was also exposed to the fire.

The Fire Department called a still-and-box alarm for extra equipment and manpower. A throng of firefighters was seen battling the flames.

Chicago Fire Department

The flames and smoke were visible from across the Chicago River's North Branch at Belmont Avenue.

The Fire Department a search of the building where the fire broke out had not turned up anyone inside, and no injuries were reported.