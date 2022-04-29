Watch CBS News

Fire rages at Art-Psychology Building at Valparaiso University

VALPARAISO, Ind. (CBS) -- A fire ripped through the Art-Psychology Building at Valparaiso University in Northwest Indiana late Friday.

Videos on snapchat show flames and smoke pouring from the single-story building.

There were no immediate reports of injuries. 

Valparaiso University police advised everyone to stay away from the area until further notice.

Further details were not immediately available.

First published on April 29, 2022 / 5:37 PM

