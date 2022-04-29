Fire rages at Art-Psychology Building at Valparaiso University
VALPARAISO, Ind. (CBS) -- A fire ripped through the Art-Psychology Building at Valparaiso University in Northwest Indiana late Friday.
Videos on snapchat show flames and smoke pouring from the single-story building.
There were no immediate reports of injuries.
Valparaiso University police advised everyone to stay away from the area until further notice.
Further details were not immediately available.
