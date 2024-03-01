Watch CBS News
Fire rages in junkyard on Chicago's West Side

By Adam Harrington

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A fire ripped through a junkyard in the West Side's North Austin neighborhood late Friday.

The junkyard in the 1900 block of North Austin Avenue contains scrapped cars, truck trailers, shipping containers, recreational vehicles, and other conveyances.

The fire spread through a section of the junkyard, and smoke could be seen for miles as of 5 p.m.

Firefighters appeared to have the fire extinguished soon afterward.

Information about the cause of the fire, and what exactly was burning, was not immediately available.

First published on March 1, 2024 / 5:18 PM CST

