Extra-alarm fire rages in Illinois Medical District parking garage

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An extra-alarm fire was raging Tuesday afternoon at a parking garage in the Illinois Medical District on the city's Near West Side.

The fire broke out in a truss-roof parking garage for a townhome complex at 711 S. Ashland Ave., between Flournoy and Polk streets. The blaze sent a huge plume of smoke into the air.

At the scene, Assistant Deputy Fire Commissioner Donald Walker one car caught fire, and the blaze spread to nearly 40 other cars. The roof collapsed onto the vehicles, potentially causing more cars to catch fire.

Big structure fire at Polk and Ashland. pic.twitter.com/jQLdyXlab0 — the reactionarians, uchicago's improv team (@phattyCorpuscle) October 25, 2022

A 2-11 alarm was raised for extra equipment and manpower. Just under 100 fire personnel were brought in to battle the blaze.

No nearby buildings were damaged or threatened.

2-11 Alarm on the 700 Bloxk of S. Ashland is a parking garage for multiunit residential complex. No injuries thus far. 0 pic.twitter.com/I6kSvp6OWE — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) October 25, 2022

Fire Department video showed deep orange flames shooting out of the single-story brick building as plumes of smoke rose.

Parking area cover is burned thru multiple cars are damaged from fire. No injuries. 711 south Ashland 2-11 alarm. pic.twitter.com/OwMsFyGlq2 — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) October 25, 2022

The alarm was struck out and the fire was under control by 4:37 p.m. The Fire Department said multiple cars were damaged.

The Garibaldi Square on the Park townhouse complex is next to the garage, and residents park their cars there. Some residents of the complex told CBS 2's Jermont Terry about 40 cars are parked in the garage in any given day.

Since it was the middle of the day when the fire broke out, they estimated about 20 cars were likely in the garage at the time.

One woman said she came outside to a popping sound, and then saw the garage on fire.

"We believe it started in the garage. Maybe one of the cars was left on – we don't know," she said. "My car is inside, my mom's car is inside – and there's nothing left."

The scene is steps from the campus of Rush University Medical Center. A Citizen app report indicated that staff could smell the smoke from a hospital building.

The University of Illinois at Chicago Medical Center is also nearby, as are numerous residences. The St. Basil Greek Orthodox Church are located just to the south on Ashland Avenue.

The fire was also visible from the Eisenhower Expressway just to the north.

Ashland Avenue was blocked off south of Harrison Street, as firefighters poured water on the fire from positions in the air and on the ground.

A traffic jam formed outside Rush University Medical Center as the Fire Department worked to get the blaze under control Tuesday afternoon.

No injuries were reported.