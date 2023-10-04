Fire quickly put out at University of Illinois Memorial Stadium

Fire breaks out at University of Illinois Memorial Stadium

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (CBS) -- A fire broke out Tuesday evening inside the University of Illinois Memorial Stadium in Champaign.

Smoke was seen pouring from the stadium at 1402 S. First St. in Champaign as crews fought the blaze.

The fire was out within about 30 minutes.

A statement from the University of Illinois shared by Joey Wagner of the Illini Inquirer indicated that the fire was in the southwest corner, or horseshoe, at the stadium – away from spectator areas.

No injuries were reported, the statement said.

The Illini host Nebraska on the football field on Friday night at 7 p.m., the statement said. The Illinois Division of Intercollegiate Athletics will evaluate, but early indications are that the game should be able to go on at the stadium, the statement said.