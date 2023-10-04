Watch CBS News
Local News

Fire quickly put out at University of Illinois Memorial Stadium

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Fire breaks out at University of Illinois Memorial Stadium
Fire breaks out at University of Illinois Memorial Stadium 00:16

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (CBS) -- A fire broke out Tuesday evening inside the University of Illinois Memorial Stadium in Champaign.

Smoke was seen pouring from the stadium at 1402 S. First St. in Champaign as crews fought the blaze.

The fire was out within about 30 minutes.

A statement from the University of Illinois shared by Joey Wagner of the Illini Inquirer indicated that the fire was in the southwest corner, or horseshoe, at the stadium – away from spectator areas.

No injuries were reported, the statement said.

The Illini host Nebraska on the football field on Friday night at 7 p.m., the statement said. The  Illinois Division of Intercollegiate Athletics will evaluate, but early indications are that the game should be able to go on at the stadium, the statement said.

CBS Chicago Team
cbs-2-logo-a.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on October 3, 2023 / 9:58 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.