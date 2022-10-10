Fire Prevention Week begins; hundreds of Illinois families to receive new smoke alarms

Fire Prevention Week begins; hundreds of Illinois families to receive new smoke alarms

Fire Prevention Week begins; hundreds of Illinois families to receive new smoke alarms

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Fire prevention week started Sunday.

To mark the occasion, hundreds of Illinois families will get new smoke alarms.

The Department of Children and Family Services distributed the alarms starting Sunday and will continue through Oct. 15.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, 60 percent of fire deaths happen in homes without a working smoke alarm.

DCFS families can request a smoke alarm from their caseworker.