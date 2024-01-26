Fire breaks out at Northwestern sports apparel store near Ryan Field in Evanston, Illinois

EVANSTON, Ill. (CBS) -- A fire broke out Friday at a Northwestern University sports apparel store in Evanston.

At 11:30 p.m., the Evanston Fire Department was called to The Locker Room, located on the ground floor of a commercial and apartment building at 1416 Central St. – directly across the street from Ryan Field.

Firefighters at the scene found darkened storefront windows and heavy smoke from the street, the Evanston Fire Department said. Other neighboring fire departments were called in to assist.

Evanston Fire Department

Firefighters were concerned that the fire might spread – due to heavy flames and the fact that apartments are located above the store. But firefighters succeeded in containing the fire to The Locker Room – and put out the fire within 20 minutes.

No one was inside the store at the time, and residents of the apartments above were already self-evacuating before firefighters came. No injuries were reported, the fire department saisd.

Part of Central Street was closed between Ashland and Asbury avenues to fight the fire.

Information on the cause of the fire was not available Friday night.