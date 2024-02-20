Watch CBS News
Chicago Fire introduce 2 newest players, including U.S. national team veteran

CHICAGO (CBS) – The Chicago Fire introduced two new additions before the start of a new season: midfielder and U.S. Men's National Team veteran Kellyn Acosta and forward Hugo Cuypers.

The Fire will open the new season Saturday night in Philadelphia.

Chicago has missed the playoffs in ten of the last 11 seasons, but with new faces, along with veterans like Xherdan Shaquiri, there is some optimism for a turnaround.

"There's something special brewing here," Acosta said. "And like I said, I think I've made the best decision for myself, the best decision for my family, and I'm just super excited to just kickstart it with a huge game this upcoming weekend."

Cuypers added, "At this point in my career, I felt like this is really an environment where I can win."

Frank Klopas will have a full season as the Fire head coach after taking over as the interim boss last season. The Fire finished last season just three points out of a playoff spot.

