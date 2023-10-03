Fire offers fans with tickets to Inter Miami match perks as Lionel Messi uncertain to play

CHICAGO (CBS) – It's a game Chicago soccer fans have circled on their calendar.

The Fire will host Inter Miami and star Lionel Messi on Wednesday night at Soldier Field. But Messi has been dealing with a hamstring problem and may not play.

So the Fire is offering a $250 credit for ticket packages or a $50 discount toward tickets next year for those who don't want to buy a multiple-game ticket package.

That's for anyone who bought a single-game ticket and that credit is good whether Messi plays or not.