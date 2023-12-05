Watch CBS News
Chicago Fire name Frank Klopas head coach after serving on interim basis

By Marshall Harris

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – The Chicago Fire officially has a new head coach after removing the "interim" tag from team legend Frank Klopas' title.

It's Klopas' second official go-round as permanent head coach. He served as the Fire's head coach in 2011 and 2012.

Klopas led the Fire to one of the team's two playoff appearances since 2009. Of course, he was also a player on the MLS Cup Championship Fire team in its inaugural season back in 1998.

First published on December 5, 2023 / 4:42 PM CST

