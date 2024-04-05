Smoky fire breaks out in kitchen of Chicago's Smith & Wollensky at Marina City

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A fire erupted late Friday at the Smith & Wollensky steakhouse at Marina City.

The fire was reported in the ceiling of the kitchen at the iconic steakhouse, which is located right on the north bank of the Chicago River at 318 N. State St.

Light smoke was seen wafting over State Street, which was closed and full of fire equipment as of just before 5:30 p.m.

The fire appeared to be out by just before 6 p.m., but fire officials still called a still-and-box alarm for more equipment and manpower to assist.

CBS 2's photographer observed a firefighter being transported to the scene for medical care. The firefighter was awake and alart.

Meanwhile, alarms went off in both towers of Marina City.

The Marina City location of Smith & Wollensky opened in 1998. Chicago culinary icon Hans Aeschbacher, who passed away on Thursday, was the first executive chef.

The first Smith & Wollensky steakhouse opened in the Midtown East section of Manhattan in New York City in 1977.