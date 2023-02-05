Man dies after fire inside vacant Southwest Side apartment

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is dead after a fire breaks out at an apartment building in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood Sunday morning.

Chicago fire officials say the fire happened at 6401 S. Whipple St.

The two-story apartment was said to be vacant with no power, but a man was located on the second floor. He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The fire companies and public education will be distributing smoke detectors and fire safety materials around the block, officials said.

Sadly, a fatality resulted from a fire at 6401 South Whipple St. The fire companies and Public Education will be on the block distributing smoke detectors & fire safety literature today at 10AM. Please check your smoke and CO detectors to ensure they are functioning properly.(8) — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) February 5, 2023

https://twitter.com/CFDMedia/status/1622236382453284867