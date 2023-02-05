Watch CBS News
Local News

Man dies after fire inside vacant Southwest Side apartment

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is dead after a fire breaks out at an apartment building in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood Sunday morning.

Chicago fire officials say the fire happened at 6401 S. Whipple St. 

The two-story apartment was said to be vacant with no power, but a man was located on the second floor. He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The fire companies and public education will be distributing smoke detectors and fire safety materials around the block, officials said. 

https://twitter.com/CFDMedia/status/1622236382453284867 

First published on February 5, 2023 / 11:07 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.