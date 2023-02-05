Man dies after fire inside vacant Southwest Side apartment
CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is dead after a fire breaks out at an apartment building in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood Sunday morning.
Chicago fire officials say the fire happened at 6401 S. Whipple St.
The two-story apartment was said to be vacant with no power, but a man was located on the second floor. He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
The fire companies and public education will be distributing smoke detectors and fire safety materials around the block, officials said.
https://twitter.com/CFDMedia/status/1622236382453284867
