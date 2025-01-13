Fire rips through roof of house in southwest Chicago suburbs

PALOS PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- An intense fire broke out Monday evening in a house in southwest suburban Palos Park.

The fire broke out in the house at 12418 S. 81st Ave. Crews were seen spraying water on flames coming from the roof.

Roadways were blocked off near the scene, according to Palos Park police. Mutual aid crews had to come in to help with firefighter manpower.

No one was injured. It was not immediately learned if anyone was home during the fire.

Real estate records indicated that the house where the fire broke out has four bedrooms and two bathrooms, and was constructed in 1924.