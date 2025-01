Fire breaks out in house in Chicago's West Humboldt Park neighborhood

Fire breaks out in house in Chicago's West Humboldt Park neighborhood

Fire breaks out in house in Chicago's West Humboldt Park neighborhood

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A fire was raging early Monday evening in a house in the West Humboldt Park neighborhood.

Citizen app video showed firefighters battling a blaze in a single-family home in the 4400 block of West Thomas Street, off Kostner Avenue.

The house was occupied, but rescuers believe everyone got out safely.

Further details were not immediately available.