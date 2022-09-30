Investigation underway after fire breaks out at bakery factory in Franklin Park
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Firefighters investigating a fire inside a baked goods factory in Franklin Park Friday morning.
Chopper 2 flew over Tasty Breads International on Fullerton Avenue.
Workers were rushed outside while firefighters worked to put out the blaze.
They also treated it as a hazmat situation because of the chemicals inside.
No word on what caused the fire or how much damage it caused.
