Investigation underway after fire breaks out at bakery factory in Franklin Park

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Firefighters investigating a fire inside a baked goods factory in Franklin Park Friday morning.

Chopper 2 flew over Tasty Breads International on Fullerton Avenue.

Workers were rushed outside while firefighters worked to put out the blaze.

They also treated it as a hazmat situation because of the chemicals inside.

No word on what caused the fire or how much damage it caused.

First published on September 30, 2022 / 11:19 AM

