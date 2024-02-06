Fire breaks out in florist, event decoration shop in north suburban Chicago

LIBERTYVILLE, Ill. (CBS) -- A fire broke out Tuesday evening at a floral and event decoration shop in Libertyville.

The fire broke out at Joseph's Events at 1022 N. Milwaukee Ave. in the north suburb.

Video Tuesday night showed multiple fire companies at the scene, and appeared to show one person being checked out in an ambulance.

Information about injuries and the extent of the damage was not immediately learned.

The website for Joseph's says it specializes in creating personalized décor for events – such as "custom logos, fantastic artwork, masterful floral designs, dramatic chuppas, romantic aisles, theatrical lighting, or engaging backdrops."