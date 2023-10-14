Watch CBS News
Local

Fire destroys South Side church in Chicago

By John Dodge

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A fire destroyed a South Side church on Saturday morning. 

The flames caused the Advocate United Church of Christ steeple to collapse. 

Chicago firefighters set up a perimeter around the building near 103rd and Ewing, and officials reported no injuries. 

Nearby homes were evacuated, and CTA warming buses were brought in for those residents. 

First published on October 14, 2023 / 6:25 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.