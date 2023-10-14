Fire destroys South Side church in Chicago
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A fire destroyed a South Side church on Saturday morning.
The flames caused the Advocate United Church of Christ steeple to collapse.
Chicago firefighters set up a perimeter around the building near 103rd and Ewing, and officials reported no injuries.
Nearby homes were evacuated, and CTA warming buses were brought in for those residents.
