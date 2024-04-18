Watch CBS News
Fire destroys restaurant set to open soon on Chicago's North Side

By Mugo Odigwe

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A late-night fire destroyed a brand new restaurant set to open soon in Chicago's Edgewater neighborhood.

The fire broke out at "Lunchbox," at 1500 West Devon Avenue around 8:40 p.m.

John Nguyen, the owner of "Lunchbox," told CBS 2 he had an inspection scheduled for Thursday. Nguyen said he was at the restaurant Wednesday night to ensure everything was ready. 

He saw the black smoke coming from the back door and called the Chicago Fire Department.

Nguyen said his restaurant was destroyed.

A Chicago police investigation determined this was an accidental fire.

No one was injured. 

First published on April 18, 2024 / 5:21 AM CDT

