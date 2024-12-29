Fire damages large apartment building on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A fire broke out Sunday afternoon in an apartment building in the East Chatham neighborhood.

Crews were called around 2 p.m. to the building at 8202-8208 S. Maryland Ave. An apartment brokerage listing says the building was constructed in 1926 and is made up of 25 units on four stories.

Video posted to Citizen app shows smoke coming from a fourth-floor unit.

Firefighters also extended ladders to help with their search.

Late Sunday, there was no word on any injuries or the cause of the fire.