Fire damages circus section of House on the Rock in Wisconsin

SPRING GREEN, Wis. (CBS) -- A fire damaged a section of the House on the Rock attraction in southern Wisconsin Friday morning.

Speaking to CBS affiliate WISC-TV in Madison, House on the Rock human resources director Nancy Schaaf said a fire broke out in an orchestra bandwagon in the Upper Circus area of the attraction—and staffers called the fire department and contained the blaze.

On social media around 10:30 a.m., Iowa County, Wisconsin Sheriff Michael Peterson wrote that his office received a report of smoke at the famous roadside attraction. The Dodgeville and Spring Green, Wisconsin fire departments rushed to the scene, and a mutual aid box alarm was also pulled, according to the sheriff's office.

The Mineral Point Fire Department also responded to the scene, WISC reported.

WISC noted that the circus portion of House on the Rock is in the third of three sections of the attraction, and the fire happened before guests arrived. Professionals will assess the area, and its reopening date was not known late Friday, WISC reported.

By the time the sheriff's office posted, the scene was under control and fire crews were leaving.

As described on the House on the Rock website, the circus room houses "all things circus, from miniature circus displays to the enormous circus wagon with an automated 40-piece band and an 80-piece orchestra. The pyramid of the elephants is also a long-time favorite."

Interior room of the House on the Rock, built by Alex Jordan, Spring Green, Wisconsin. Independent Picture Service/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Located on Deer Shelter Rock in a remote area about an hour west of Madison, the House on the Rock has long been a popular tourist attraction for Wisconsin and the Midwest as a whole. Billboards advertising the enigmatic attraction have been spotted in Chicago over the years.

The attraction was the creation of Alex Jordan Jr., who began construction in the 1940s and originally set out just to build a vacation house at the site, according to CBS News.

"The house was like no house that was ever built. People kept coming to see what he was doing because at the time, you could see it from the highway," friend Betty Long was quoted by CBS News in 2004, "and they would drop in on him and ... he let them."

Soon enough, Jordan began charging an admission fee—and began constructing a succession of new buildings to house his eccentric and eclectic collection of items. The House on the Rock opened to the public in 1960, with new sections opening over the following decades until the tour of the entire attraction measured 2.5 miles.

An automated orchestra display at the House On The Rock museum and attraction, Spring Green Wisconsin Neville Elder/Corbis via Getty Images

The often bizarre nature of the masses of collections at the House on the Rock has left some visitors fascinated, others unsettled.

"An indoor Main Street, with shops and houses built to nearly life scale but all darkened and empty of life. A vast carousel, full of every animal except horses. A towering diorama of a whale and squid locked in mortal combat. Rooms full of musical instruments that robotically play themselves," Jay Gabler wrote for The Tangential in 2014. "Did I mention the doll houses?"

The attraction is also known—among many other things—for its "Infinity Room," a cantilevered corridor that "tapers to a knife's point 15 stories over the forest floor," as Roadside America puts it.

The Gladiator Calliope in the Streets of Yesterday at the House on the Rock, Spring Green, Wisconsin. Independent Picture Service/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

An assortment of automated music machines—some simple player pianos, others hulking carousel-style organ creations with animatronic characters—are found throughout the House on the Rock.

The Mikado Music Machine at the House on the Rock, Spring Green, Wisconsin. Independent Picture Service/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

An organ room—featuring pipe organ components, theater organ music, and a maze of catwalks and spiral staircases—was first envisioned as "a trip into Dante's Inferno," Gabler wrote. Real antiques and ornate fakes created by local craftspeople appear alongside each other all through the massive warren of structures.

Carousel in the House on the Rock in Spring Green, Wisconsin: This is billed as the largest carousel in history with over 20,000 lights and 269 handcrafted carousel animals. Independent Picture Service/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

The carousel at the House on the Rock, billed as the "world's largest," is not open for rides—only for viewing. An assortment of topless female angel mannequins hover overhead, and the only exit—leading to the aforementioned organ room—is through a giant demon head, Roadside America notes.

The House on the Rock is prominently featured in Neil Gaiman's 2001 novel "American Gods." In an especially vivid scene in the novel, Shadow, Mr. Wednesday, and two other characters mount creatures on the carousel—which transports them to another dimension.

Parts of the "American Gods" TV series were also filmed at the House on the Rock.