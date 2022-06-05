Fire crews respond to extra-alarm fire in Homan Square; no injuries reported
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago firefighters battled an extra-alarm fire on the West Side early Sunday morning.
The fire started at a two-story apartment on the 3700 block of West Lexington Street around 3 a.m. Flames can be seen on the rear porch and stairs of the building.
Buildings on both sides of the apartment were also threatened by the fire.
No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.