Watch CBS News
Local News

Fire crews respond to extra-alarm fire in Homan Square; no injuries reported

/ CBS Chicago

Firefighters battle extra-alarm fire in Homan Square
Firefighters battle extra-alarm fire in Homan Square 00:22

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago firefighters battled an extra-alarm fire on the West Side early Sunday morning.

The fire started at a two-story apartment on the 3700 block of West Lexington Street around 3 a.m. Flames can be seen on the rear porch and stairs of the building.

Buildings on both sides of the apartment were also threatened by the fire.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

First published on June 5, 2022 / 8:38 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.