Fire crews rescue person trapped inside burning home in Chicago suburb

STREAMWOOD, Ill. (CBS) – One person was treated after being rescued from a house fire in Streamwood early Friday morning.

The Streamwood Fire Department said around 2 a.m., crews responded to the fire in the 300 block of Emerald Drive where they were told someone was still trapped inside.

Heavy smoke was coming from the front and rear of the home, according to fire officials.

Police reported that one person was trapped on the second-story of the home. Firefighters entered the home, performed a search, and located and removed the person still inside. Search and rescue efforts continued while two hose lines were used to extinguish the fire from the inside. Surrounding departments also assisted with the fire.

The victim was treated and released at the scene. No firefighters were hurt.

Fire officials said it appeared to have started in the basement. Preliminary damage is estimated at $150,000.

The Streamwood Fire Investigation Team is investigating what caused the fire.