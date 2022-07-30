Watch CBS News
Fire crews battle house fire in Kildeer; no injuries reported

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Multiple agents respond to a massive house fire in northwest suburban Kildeer.

Crews arrived at the fire at the two-and-a-half-story single-family home, 21605 Tiffany Court Around 2:30 a.m.

The fire was coming from the rear of the home, fire officials said.

The Long Grove Fire Department says 10 to 12 tankers were used as there were no hydrants in the neighborhood.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

First published on July 30, 2022 / 8:50 AM

