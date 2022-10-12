Fire destroys tire shop, restaurant in West Garfield Park

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A building that houses a tire shop and restaurant in West Garfield Park will have to be torn down, after a fire caused the roof and part of the rear wall to collapse overnight.

Firefighters responded to the building with B K Tire and Jerk 48, at 4335 W. Madison St., just before 3:40 a.m. The Chicago Fire Department said the fire caused the building to partially collapse.

On the scene of a fire in West Garfield Park. The fire breaking out inside a building which houses a tire shop and a restaurant. Chicago fire not reporting any injuries but the damage is severe: partial building collapse. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/rDrVtWm5xQ — Marissa Perlman (@MPerlmanNews) October 12, 2022

A neighbor called 9-1-1 to report hearing an explosion inside the tire shop. The cause of the fire is unknow at this time and fire officials have not released further details.

No injuries were reported.

The owner of the tire shop said their family has been running the business for decades.

The Chicago Department of Buildings said 90% of the building's roof, and 50% of the building's rear wall collapsed as a result of the fire. An inspection also determined the front wall was not structurally sound because of the fire. As a result, the building will have to be torn down.