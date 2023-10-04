Fire breaks out in Chicago senior housing high-rise

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A fire broke out late Wednesday afternoon in a Chicago Housing Authority seniors' high-rise fire in Englewood.

The Fire Department called a still-and-box alarm for extra manpower to fight the fire at the Vivian Carter Apartments, at 6401 S. Yale Ave. near the Dan Ryan Expressway.

The fire was contained to one unit on the 12th floor of the 14-story building, the Fire Department said.

As of 5 p.m., firefighters were seen inside the unit, which had its windows partially broken out in the effort to fight the fire. Smoke was still pouring from the unit when Chopper 2 arrived a short time earlier, but the smoke subsided within a short time.