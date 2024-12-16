Fire rips through house in Chicago's Bridgeport neighborhood

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A fire raged for four hours Monday evening in a house in the Bridgeport neighborhood.

Flames were seen shooting from the roof of the brick-and-mortar worker's cottage at 3037 S. Lock St.

Lock Street is one of several short streets that run perpendicular to the diagonal Archer Avenue and the Stevenson Expressway in Bridgeport just south of the North Branch of the Chicago River.

CBS News Chicago was told the fire started in the basement of the house and quickly spread.

The Chicago Fire Department has not yet said how the fire started.