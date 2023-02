Firefighters on roof of factory in North Austin

Firefighters on roof of factory in North Austin

Firefighters on roof of factory in North Austin

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A fire broke out Thursday afternoon at a factory in the North Austin neighborhood.

The fire broke in the industrial building at 4850 W. Bloomingdale Ave.

As of 4 p.m., there was no visible smoke or fire, but firefighters remained on the scene and were working on the roof.

Further details were not immediately available.