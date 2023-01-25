Fire breaks out in multi-unit Evanston home

EVANSTON, Ill. (CBS) -- A fire broke out late Tuesday in a multi-unit apartment home in Evanston.

The fire broke out in the white frame apartment house at 2002 Emerson St. on Evanston's west side. A second alarm was raised for extra equipment and manpower.

A neighbor says she saw firefighters help one woman to safety.

Evanston Fire Chief Paul Polep said no one was injured, but the resident who was assisted out of the building was examined in an ambulance.

Six people were displaced by the fire, and the American Red Cross will be on the scene.

Evanston police said Emerson Street was blocked in both directions at the scene while firefighters battled the blaze, and directed people to use Church Street or Simpson Street as alternates.

The fire was under control by 6 p.m. Tuesday.

There was no word late Tuesday on what caused the fire.