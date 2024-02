Fire breaks out at auto shop in southwest Chicago suburb

Fire breaks out at auto shop in southwest Chicago suburb

Fire breaks out at auto shop in southwest Chicago suburb

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A fire broke out at an auto body shop in southwest suburban Lemont Tuesday morning.

Smoke billowed from Reed's Automotive Enterprises after the fire started around 5 a.m.

Firefighters confirmed no one was hurt and most of the damage was contained to the office.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.