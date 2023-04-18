Firefighters respond to fire at tow yard in Sauk Village

SAUK VILLAGE, Ill. (CBS) – Firefighters are on the scene after a fire broke out at a tow yard in Sauk Village Tuesday morning.

The fire started around 4:46 a.m. at the yard located at 21311 Torrence Avenue.

Fire officials said it was a first alarm box level as well as a hazmat box at a fully involved pole barn building used for car repairs and maintenance.

No injuries or transports were reported.

Crews are still working on hot spots. Officials also say some electrical wires were down which caused some delay with extinguishing the fire.