Investigation underway after fire at Far South Side restaurant

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A restaurant inside a strip mall in Washington Heights is damaged after a fire Sunday just after midnight.

Smoke was seen pouring out of Joy's Seafood and Steak, in the 9500 block of South Halsted Street around 12:19 a.m.

The restaurant was closed at the time of the fire.

No injuries were reported. 

Chicago fire officials are investigating. 

First published on February 5, 2023 / 7:43 AM

