Investigation underway after fire at Far South Side restaurant
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A restaurant inside a strip mall in Washington Heights is damaged after a fire Sunday just after midnight.
Smoke was seen pouring out of Joy's Seafood and Steak, in the 9500 block of South Halsted Street around 12:19 a.m.
The restaurant was closed at the time of the fire.
No injuries were reported.
Chicago fire officials are investigating.
