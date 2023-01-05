Watch CBS News
Fire rips through apartment building in Maine Township

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

MAINE TOWNSHIP, Ill. (CBS) -- An extra-alarm fire was raging Thursday afternoon in a two-story apartment building in Maine Township.

Huge flames ripped through the building at Noel Street and Margail Avenue – in unincorporated Maine Township just outside the city limits of Des Plaines and also near Park Ridge.

The flames spread to both floors and completely gutted at least one unit.

