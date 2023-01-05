Fire rips through apartment building in Maine Township

MAINE TOWNSHIP, Ill. (CBS) -- An extra-alarm fire was raging Thursday afternoon in a two-story apartment building in Maine Township.

Huge flames ripped through the building at Noel Street and Margail Avenue – in unincorporated Maine Township just outside the city limits of Des Plaines and also near Park Ridge.

The flames spread to both floors and completely gutted at least one unit.

CBS 2's Sara Machi is on her way to the scene.