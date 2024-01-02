Fire breaks out in apartment building in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A fire ripped through an apartment building in Wicker Park Tuesday evening.

The Fire Department said the blaze broke out on the back patio on the second floor of the building at 1518 N. Elk Grove Ave.

The fire was out by 10 p.m. No injuries were reported.

Firefighters were chasing hot spots as of 10 p.m.

A large group of people was seen on the sidewalk across the street, apparently watching firefighters put out the blaze. Many of the people on the sidewalk had their dogs with them, and one woman was talking on her phone and crying.

A Redfin real estate listing indicated that the three-story apartment building where the fire broke out was built in 1887.