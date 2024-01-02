Watch CBS News
Local News

Fire breaks out in apartment building in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood

By Adam Harrington, Tamott Wolverton

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A fire ripped through an apartment building in Wicker Park Tuesday evening.

The Fire Department said the blaze broke out on the back patio on the second floor of the building at 1518 N. Elk Grove Ave.

The fire was out by 10 p.m. No injuries were reported.

Firefighters were chasing hot spots as of 10 p.m.

A large group of people was seen on the sidewalk across the street, apparently watching firefighters put out the blaze. Many of the people on the sidewalk had their dogs with them, and one woman was talking on her phone and crying.

A Redfin real estate listing indicated that the three-story apartment building where the fire broke out was built in 1887.

Adam Harrington
adam-harrington-2.jpg

Adam Harrington is a web producer at CBS News Chicago.

First published on January 2, 2024 / 10:37 PM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.