Fire breaks out in large apartment building in Buena Park; one man hospitalized

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A fire broke out Wednesday evening in a Buena Park neighborhood apartment building.

The Fire Department called a still-and-box alarm for the fire at the 869 W. Buena Ave., at Broadway. The Times Square Apartments are located at that address.

The fire was on the sixth floor of the building, which is the highest, according to the Fire Department.

One man was rushed to Weiss Memorial Hospital from the fire in cardiac arrest.

First published on January 4, 2023 / 8:46 PM

