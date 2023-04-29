Watch CBS News
Local News

Fire breaks out on grounds of abandoned Tinley Park Mental Health Center

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

TINLEY PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- A fire broke out Friday night on the grounds of the shuttered Tinley Park Mental Health Center.

The Tinley Park Fire Department reported they received calls about smoke coming from the former Pine Hall building.

Mutual aid was contacted due to the condition of the grounds of the abandoned institution and the lack of access to water, the fire department said.

The fire department did not specify how severe the fire was.

No injuries were reported.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on April 28, 2023 / 9:57 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.