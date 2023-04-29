Fire breaks out on grounds of abandoned Tinley Park Mental Health Center

TINLEY PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- A fire broke out Friday night on the grounds of the shuttered Tinley Park Mental Health Center.

The Tinley Park Fire Department reported they received calls about smoke coming from the former Pine Hall building.

Mutual aid was contacted due to the condition of the grounds of the abandoned institution and the lack of access to water, the fire department said.

The fire department did not specify how severe the fire was.

No injuries were reported.