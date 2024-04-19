Watch CBS News
Local News

Fire spreads to 3 houses on Chicago's Northwest Side

By Adam Harrington

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Three houses caught fire Friday evening in the Avondale neighborhood.

The Fire Department called a 2-11 alarm for the fire in the 2800 block of North Christiana Avenue – close to the six-way intersection of Milwaukee, Kimball, and Diversey avenues.

A 2-11 alarm brings 32 pieces of fire equipment and just short of 100 firefighters, McDonough explained.

Three two-and-a-half-story structures were on fire, the CFD said.

As of 7:30 p.m., firefighters had six hose lines going on the blaze. A photo showed two wood-frame houses severely damaged by fire.

christiana-avenue-fire.jpg
Chicago Fire Department

No one was injured, though one person did refuse medical treatment, the CFD said.

Adam Harrington

Adam Harrington is a web producer at CBS News Chicago.

First published on April 19, 2024 / 7:06 PM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.