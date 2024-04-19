Fire spreads to 3 houses on Chicago's Northwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Three houses caught fire Friday evening in the Avondale neighborhood.

The Fire Department called a 2-11 alarm for the fire in the 2800 block of North Christiana Avenue – close to the six-way intersection of Milwaukee, Kimball, and Diversey avenues.

A 2-11 alarm brings 32 pieces of fire equipment and just short of 100 firefighters, McDonough explained.

Three two-and-a-half-story structures were on fire, the CFD said.

As of 7:30 p.m., firefighters had six hose lines going on the blaze. A photo showed two wood-frame houses severely damaged by fire.

Chicago Fire Department

No one was injured, though one person did refuse medical treatment, the CFD said.