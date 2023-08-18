One person seriously injured in East Lakeview high-rise fire

CHICAGO (CBS) -- One person was rushed to the hospital after a fire broke out early Friday evening in a vintage high-rise condo building in East Lakeview.

The fire broke out on the 15th floor at The Eddystone, at 421 W. Melrose St. at Inner Lake Shore Drive, near Belmont Harbor.

One person was injured in the fire and was rushed to an area hospital in serious-to-critical condition, the Fire Department said.

The Fire Department upgraded the response to a 2-11 alarm for extra manpower, and also called an EMS Plan 1 to send five ambulances to the scene.

The fire was out by 6:25 p.m., but the Fire Department remained on the scene performing searches and ventilating.

The 21-story building has 77 units and dates back to 1929, according to real estate listings.

There was no smoke coming from the building as of 6 p.m., but smoke and fire damage was visible and at least one burned-out unit was burned out.

