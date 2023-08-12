CPD issue alert of financial ruse involving senior citizen in Jefferson Park
CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are warning the public after two men scammed a senior citizen in Jefferson Park.
The incident happened around 1:30 p.m. in the 4800 block of West Balmoral Avenue.
Police said the men waved down and offered to fix the victim's car using a "paintless dent removal" technique.
The driver pulled into a forest preserve where the men put an unknown substance on the car before demanding a large amount of money.
When the driver told them he didn't have it, the scammers got into his car and told him to go to a bank to withdraw the money, police said.
One of the men was described as 5 feet 6 weighing 185 to 205 pounds wearing a blue shirt and blue pants. The men are believed to be driving a green or teal Ford Edge.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Five Detectives at 312-746-7394.
