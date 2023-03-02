Final voter turnout tally for or Chicago municipal election is 32.6%

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The final tally for Chicago's municipal election was released Wednesday night, and turnout was unimpressive.

The Chicago Board of Elections said 516,674 ballots were cast in Chicago. That is a voter turnout of 32.6 percent – down from 35 percent in 2019.

A total of 123,152 people voted by mail. A total of 10,378 of those ballots were received on Election Day Tuesday and have yet to be processed – which could decide some of the closer aldermanic races.

Paul Vallas came in first for mayor in the election Tuesday with the 34 percent of the vote, followed by Brandon Johnson with 20 percent. Vallas and Johnson will face off in a runoff on April 4, while Mayor Lori Lightfoot was eliminated coming in third.