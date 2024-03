CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man was seriously injured during a shooting in Chicago's Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood Wednesday night.

Just before 8:30 p.m., shots were fired after a fight broke out between two men in an alley near 75th Street and Ingleside Avenue. The shooting took place near Reynold's Lounge.

The 27-year-old victim was taken to a local hospital in serious condition.

No arrests have been made.