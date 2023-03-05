Watch CBS News
'Fight For Air Climb' returns in Oakbrook Terrace after 3-year hiatus

By Jeramie Bizzle

OAKBROOK TERRACE, Ill. (CBS) -- Hundreds of people are making the climb to raise awareness for respiratory illnesses.

The "Fight For Air Climb" is back in Oakbrook Terrace for the first time in three years.

Volunteers, first responders, respiratory therapists, and more are climbing to the top of the Oakbrook Terrace Tower.

The funds raised will be used for research and advocacy for lung diseases.

The climb got underway at 7 a.m. at the tower located near Kingery Highway and Butterfield Road. 

