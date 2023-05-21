Watch CBS News
Participants take to the stairs for 'Fight For Air Climb' at Soldier Filed

By Jeramie Bizzle

CHICAGO (CBS) – Participants are heading to Soldier Field for the Fight For Air Climb stair-climbing event.

Starting at 8 a.m., people will be zooming up and down the stairs there for a good cause.

They are supporting people fighting lung disease while doing something positive for their own health, as well.

The event is hosted by the American Lung Association.

First published on May 21, 2023 / 7:53 AM

