Participants take to the stairs for 'Fight For Air Climb' at Soldier Filed
CHICAGO (CBS) – Participants are heading to Soldier Field for the Fight For Air Climb stair-climbing event.
Starting at 8 a.m., people will be zooming up and down the stairs there for a good cause.
They are supporting people fighting lung disease while doing something positive for their own health, as well.
The event is hosted by the American Lung Association.
