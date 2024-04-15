Watch CBS News
Fight on CTA Red Line train in Chicago caught on video

By Ellie Coatar

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A brawl this past weekend on the CTA Red Line was captured on video.

The Chicago Transit Authority said the brawl happened around 7 p.m. Sunday at the Roosevelt station in the Soth Loop.

The video shows what appears to be a group of teens throwing punches and fighting.

The CTA did not comment on any security issues – only saying there was police activity, and trains bypassed the station for a short time.

There was no word late Monday on whether anyone was hurt.

Chicago Police said they have no information on the incident.

April 15, 2024

