Fight on CTA Red Line train in Chicago caught on video
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A brawl this past weekend on the CTA Red Line was captured on video.
The Chicago Transit Authority said the brawl happened around 7 p.m. Sunday at the Roosevelt station in the Soth Loop.
The video shows what appears to be a group of teens throwing punches and fighting.
The CTA did not comment on any security issues – only saying there was police activity, and trains bypassed the station for a short time.
There was no word late Monday on whether anyone was hurt.
Chicago Police said they have no information on the incident.