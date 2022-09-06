Fight between two men on CTA Blue Line train leads to robbery

CHICAGO (CBS)-- An argument and fight led to a robbery on the CTA Blue Line early Tuesday morning.

A 28-year-old man and another man were yelling at each other when the altercation turned physical around 1:45 a.m.

Police said the offender took the victim's wallet and got off the train at Jackson Boulevard.

Paramedics took the victim to the hospital with several bruises.

No arrests have been made.