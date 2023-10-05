Chicago area 5th graders honored for saving man struggling in lake

CHICAGO (CBS) – Four fifth-grader boys from suburban Glen Ellyn were hailed as heroes after saving a man who was struggling in Lake Ellyn.

After the boys heard the man's cries for help, they got a kayak and life vests, paddled out, then brought the man safely back to shore.

On Monday, they were all honored at a school board meeting for glen Ellyn School District 41.