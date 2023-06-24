Watch CBS News
Driver dies after car crashes into pole, catches fire after hearing gunshots on West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- At least one person has died in a fiery crash overnight on the city's West Side.

The crash happened around 1 a.m. in the 5400 block of West Jackson Boulevard in the Austin neighborhood.

According to a passenger, he and the driver were heading south down an alley when they heard gunshots and started to reverse.

The man says the car then hit a pole and caught fire.

The passenger was able to get out - but the unidentified driver was found dead inside the car.

Police are still investigating.

So far, no arrests were made.  

First published on June 24, 2023 / 7:07 AM

