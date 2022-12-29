Driver killed, passenger critically injured after crash on southbound I-90 at Addison Street

CHICAGO (CBS) – A driver is killed and a passenger is in critical condition following a crash on I-90 early Thursday morning.

Illinois State Police said around 2:09 a.m., District Chicago troopers responded to a single-car crash on southbound I-90 at Addison Street.

Initial reports say, for unknown reasons, the car rolled over and caught fire.

The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger was taken to an area hospital where they were revived and is listed in critical condition.

All southbound lanes were shut down for investigation and were reopened around 3:35 a.m.

No further information was immediately available.