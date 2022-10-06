Watch CBS News
Car crashes into tree and catches fire on Stevenson Expressway near Cicero

CHICAGO (CBS) – Illinois State Police troopers responded to a fiery crash on the Stevenson Expressway Thursday morning.

The crash happened on I-55 northbound near Cicero Avenue just before 5 a.m.

Preliminary information says the car left the roadway on a ramp and struck a tree before it caught fire.

One person refused treatment at the scene, ISP said.

Traffic was briefly blocked to extinguish the fire and tow the vehicle.

No further information was immediately available. 

