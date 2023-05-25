Bears' Justin Fields, Cole Kmet earn college degrees

CHICAGO (CBS) – The Bears added a lot on offense this offseason, that includes a couple of college degrees.

Tight end Cole Kmet and quarterback Justin Fields graduated this month from Notre Dame and Ohio State respectively.

Both players came out of school early to enter the NFL Draft. So they still had to work to do to graduate and for Fields, finishing meant keeping an important promise.

"I think at the age of 11 or 12, you know, I made a promise to my dad," Fields said. "We were in the car on the way to a baseball practice, a baseball game, something like that, and he just made me promise him that. So it was a great moment for my family. My sister graduated a week after that. It was just a great two weeks for my family."

Bears head coach Matt Eberflus said it was "an important accomplishment" for Kmet and Fields and serves as a good example for players who haven't yet received their degrees.

Kmet took some of his classes in South Bend. Fields was able to complete his college work online.