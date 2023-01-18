Watch CBS News
Ancient sword at Field Museum thought to be a replica turns out to be the real deal

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – An ancient sword that sat inside the Field Museum for nearly 100 years that was believed to be a replica is actually a 3,000-year-old artifact.

Curators said a European expert noticed the sword and asked to see it while preparing for an exhibit called "The First Kings of Europe."

"I pulled it out and he said after half a minute, this isn't a replica," said Bill Parkinson, curator of anthropology at the Field Museum. "It's a real sword thrown into the Danube River at the end of the Bronze Age."

X-ray testing later confirmed the sword's authenticity. You can see the sword for yourself at "The First Kings of Europe" exhibit which opens on March 31.

First published on January 17, 2023 / 6:19 PM

